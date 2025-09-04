•Pulls down Boulevard Park for flouting master plan

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has imposed N5 million on property owners who illegally converted residential plots into commercial premises in key locations across Abuja. The fine targets properties along streets such as Gana, Gimbiya, Aminu Kano and Ademola Adetokunbo, among others.

The crackdown follows the recommendations of an Adhoc Committee on the Review of Land Use and Purpose Clauses, which was inaugurated by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on August 8, 2025. The committee was tasked with reviewing disputed land use conversions and other related controversies, including those at River Park Estate, with a two-week mandate to provide recommendations.

The committee’s report, submitted on Tuesday, revealed extensive unauthorised conversions of properties originally designated as residential into offices, hotels, and various business establishments, particularly on Gimbiya Street in Garki, Gana Street in Maitama, and Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent in Wuse II.

According to the panel chaired by Director of Development Control Mukhtar Galadima, these conversions were carried out without necessary approvals or changes to the original land use clauses.

He expressed concern over other infractions including unauthorised extensions, mergers, and subdivisions within the affected areas, describing these actions as violations of land use regulations.

In its recommendations, the committee proposed formalising the conversions through payment of fresh fees. Title holders are now required to pay a land use conversion fee calculated at 7.5 percent of the assessed capital value of their properties, in addition to statutory Right of Occupancy charges aligned with the new land use classification. The report states: “That allottees/title holders of land and properties affected by the land use change/conversion, pay within thirty (30) days from the date of conveyance of approval, Land Use Conversion fee of 7.5 percent of the assessed Capital Value of the properties as contained in the Schedule/Valuation Report Sheet (VRS).”

Furthermore, for properties that have unapproved extensions, mergers, or subdivisions, an additional fee of two per cent of the assessed capital value will be imposed. The report warns of stern enforcement action for non-compliance: “All plot extensions, mergers and/or subdivisions not considered permissible be caused to be reversed to their approved state, failing which enforcement actions, including sealing of property, removal of buildings/structures and revocation/withdrawal of titles will be applied.”

To ensure proper documentation reflecting the altered land use status, the committee also recommended revoking existing titles and issuing new ones with a fresh lease term of 99 years.

The committee stressed the need for infrastructural improvements, including traffic management, power upgrades, and waste disposal in the affected areas. It also directed all owners of undeveloped plots in the Central Business District and Sector Centres within Phase II to begin development immediately or face title revocation within three months.

In his response, Wike made it clear that the era of lax enforcement on land use violations was over, stating: “I’m aware that certain areas are designated for residential and others for commercial, but people believe they can do anything without approval, converting residential to commercial, commercial to residential, and all kinds of mixed uses. If you don’t sanction them, it will continue. So, if an area is commercial, let it be commercial. If it is mixed use, let it be mixed use. People should understand they can’t continue this way.”

On the consequences of failing to adhere to land use laws, he said:

“We must let you know that we have to apply the sanction as required, and anybody who does not comply, we have no choice but to revoke the title and withdraw it.”

The FCTA’s renewed focus on enforcing land use regulations underscores its commitment to maintaining Abuja’s planned urban development and preventing unregulated commercial expansion in residential zones.

Selected pilot streets for the land use review include Gana Street in Maitama, Usma Street in Maitama, Yakubu Gowon Street in Asokoro, Aminu Kano Crescent in Wuse II, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent in Wuse II, Ladoke Akintola Boulevard in Garki II, Gimbiya Street in Garki II, and several others across Garki I and II.

Meanwhile, the FCTA has demolished Boulevard Park in Maitama over violations of park policy and breaches of the Abuja Master Plan.

Director of Development Control, Galadima, said the space, originally allocated for recreation, had been completely misused, noting that no single recreational facility existed on the premises. The director, who was represented by Dr. Sherif Razak, an assistant director at the department, said that the park has been converted to worship centres and restaurants.

“What’s happening here is an enforcement exercise to clean up infractions observed within this park. Specifically, Boulevard Park has violated the park policy. When you look around, you cannot pinpoint a single recreational facility, even though it is designated as a recreational park. Instead, the park is simply overbuilt,” Razak said.

Officials also discovered that the park harboured people of questionable character, raising both security and environmental concerns for the surrounding residential neighbourhood.

On whether due process was followed before the demolition, Galadima assured that notices were served, and a grace period was granted for occupants to remove their belongings. “We are not here to destroy property. Enough time was given for them to salvage their goods before the enforcement exercise,” he added.

He confirmed that some individuals were living within the premises, which, in itself, is a violation of the park’s regulations. “As you can see, people are salvaging mattresses. We have documented evidence that the park was being used as a place of abode. This is a gross violation of the park policy and the Abuja Master Plan,” he stressed.

He also announced the technical revocation of the park allocation, adding that the administration may also recover the cost of the enforcement exercise in accordance with urban and regional planning regulations.

The director also disclosed plans by the FCTA to redefine and reassign parks in the city to serve their intended purpose.

“Previously, all parks were thematic in nature, some active, some passive. The administration has resolved to take them back and reassign them with appropriate themes, to be developed in line with global best practices. This will ensure residents of the city have proper recreational spaces,” he said.

He, therefore, warned all residents and developers to stick with the land use specifications towards maintaining environmental sanity in the territory.

“Abuja has a master plan and regulations guiding development. The spirit of the master plan is to create a city where people can live, work, and recreate.”