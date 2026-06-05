Proton wins best security company award

By Sunday Ani

Proton Security Services Limited has emerged as the Best Security Company of the Year 2026 at the West Africa Innovation Awards.

Proton Security beat Ashaka Security Limited and Kings Guard Nigeria Limited, to win the award, which celebrates excellence, innovation and transformative leadership.

The ceremony, held in Lagos, brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers and corporate organisations from across West Africa.

Responding to the award, Managing Director of Proton Security, Mr Adekunmi Odebunmi, described the recognition as a validation of the company’s professionalism, consistency and pursuit of operational excellence in the private security sector.

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He emphasised that the comoany’s rising profile was driven by its technical expertise, disciplined operational framework and extensive stakeholder network, all of which continue to strengthen its service delivery across Nigeria.

He noted that the company’s commitment extends beyond operational excellence to the welfare of its workforce, which he described as central to its long‑term sustainability and success.

He highlighted the company’s support for Ms Maria Ejeba, an operative attached to MTN’s regional office in Ikoyi, who was involved in a serious road accident in 2024. The company stood firmly by her during her recovery, reflecting its employee‑first philosophy.

He also recalled company’s stance on national security awareness during the political party primaries, which prompted strengthened security deployments nationwide to safeguard public spaces and maintain peace.

He reaffirmed Proton Security’s commitment to protecting stakeholders, expanding innovation in security delivery and contributing to national stability and economic confidence.