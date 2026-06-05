LSSTF warns students against cultism, drug abuse

By Christopher Oji

Newly admitted students of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) have been warned against cultism, drug abuse, cybercrime and other social vices capable of truncating their academic ambitions and destroying their future.

The warning was given during the institution’s orientation programme for fresh students, where the Lagos State Security Trust Fund’s Campaign Against Crime, Cultism and Other Vices (LSSTF-CACCOV) engaged students on the importance of making responsible choices as they begin their academic journey.

Addressing students at the institution’s Multi-Purpose Hall, the State Coordinator of LSSTF-CACCOV, Dr Moses Oladimeji, urged them to avoid negative influences and focus on activities that would contribute positively to their personal and professional development.

Speaking on the dangers of cultism and criminal associations on campuses, Oladimeji recounted the story of a former student popularly known as “Swift,” whose life was allegedly cut short after becoming involved in cult-related activities.

“Swift came into YABATECH with the hope of helping his family out of poverty, but he joined the wrong company. After completing his final examinations, rival cult groups attacked him right here on campus. What should have been a moment of celebration became a moment of tragedy,” he said.

He cautioned students against being deceived by promises of protection, influence or quick wealth often used by criminal groups to lure young people.

“We are here to protect you from crime and cultism. LSSTF-CACCOV exists to stop the tragedy before it starts. I urge you to shun cultism, drug abuse, rape, cybercrime and every vice capable of destroying your destiny,” he stated.

To inspire the students, Oladimeji shared the success story of the Executive Secretary/CEO of the LSSTF, Dr Ayodele Ogunsan, an alumnus of YABATECH.

According to him, Ogunsan came from a humble background but remained focused on his education, choosing diligence, faith and hard work over distractions.

“Every time you saw Ayo, you saw him in the library, at tutorials or fellowship meetings. He graduated with excellent results and started small, working as a manager in a sachet water factory. He later worked at Peugeot before establishing his own company, Executive Motors, and subsequently the Executive Group.

“Through determination and hard work, he rose to become a respected business leader and today serves as Executive Secretary/CEO of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund,” Oladimeji said.

He challenged students to believe they could also achieve greatness through discipline and commitment.

“The next Ayodele Ogunsan can emerge from this hall. Your future is bright, but you must not allow cultism, drug abuse or criminal gangs to alter your destiny,” he told the audience, which erupted in applause after hearing Ogunsan’s story.

Earlier, the Dean of Student Affairs, Alhaji Alaba Olalekan, said the orientation programme was designed to help students understand their new environment and manage the freedom associated with tertiary education.

“Students need to know where to seek help and understand the dangers inherent in the freedom they now enjoy. The college has zero tolerance for cultism, drug abuse and other social vices because they destroy lives and futures,” he said.

Also speaking, President of the YABATECH Alumni Association, Builder Yemi Osibajo, commended LSSTF for partnering with the institution to educate students against cultism.

He attributed the growing involvement of youths in crime and cultism to peer pressure and the desire for flamboyant lifestyles.

“You were brought here to acquire education and become useful to your family and society. Don’t make yourself easy prey for those who want to lure you into destructive activities,” he advised.

Osibajo described Dr Ogunsan’s achievements as a reflection of YABATECH’s long-standing tradition of producing outstanding graduates, noting that his success story demonstrates the rewards of focus, discipline and perseverance.

The orientation programme formed part of ongoing efforts by YABATECH and the LSSTF-CACCOV initiative to promote safety, responsible conduct and academic excellence among students while discouraging behaviours capable of undermining their future aspirations.