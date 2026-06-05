By Faheem Lawal

The leader of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) Reformed, Dare Adesope, has called on residents, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other stakeholders across the South-West to join forces in addressing the growing wave of insecurity in the region.

Adesope made the appeal while expressing concern over increasing incidents of kidnapping, armed robbery, killings, rape and other violent crimes threatening lives and property across the region.

According to him, the South-West, once regarded as one of the safest parts of the country, is now grappling with serious security challenges that require collective action.

He stressed that combating crime should not be left to government and security agencies alone, noting that citizens also have a vital role to play in safeguarding their communities and securing a better future for coming generations.

The OPC Reformed leader said criminal elements have established footholds in several parts of the region, making it imperative for community-based security groups and volunteers to intensify efforts to curb their activities.

Adesope, however, appealed to wealthy and patriotic individuals to provide financial and logistical support for grassroots security initiatives aimed at protecting local communities.

Highlighting the commitment of OPC Reformed members, he said the group has continued to conduct patrols in forests and remote areas to flush out criminal elements.

He added that the organisation’s efforts have attracted international recognition, including commendation and expressed willingness to collaborate from the Gendarmerie of the Republic of Benin.

He also urged traditional rulers across the South-West to convene discussions on the worsening security situation and develop strategies for addressing emerging threats.

The OPC leader further called on religious leaders, traditional practitioners and other community influencers to contribute through prayers, counselling and active support towards restoring peace and security across the region.

Reaffirming the group’s commitment to lawful and peaceful security interventions, Adesope pledged that OPC Reformed would continue supporting initiatives aimed at protecting vulnerable communities and improving safety across the South-West.

He urged residents to remain vigilant, security-conscious and united in the collective effort to protect lives and property, stressing that security remains a shared responsibility.

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