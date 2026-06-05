Wike delivers UNIPORT convocation lecture Saturday

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuj

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, will deliver the convocation lecture at the University of Port Harcourt’s (UNIPORT) 36th convocation ceremony on Saturday, June 6.

Wike will speak at the New Convocation Arena, Choba, Rivers State, in his address titled “Leadership and Infrastructure Development in Nigeria: Lesson for future leaders.”

In a letter dated April 20, 2026, and signed by UNIPORT Vice Chancellor Professor Owunari Georgewill, the university described the lecture as “a platform for distinguished personalities of national and global repute to engage our graduating students and the wider academic community on issues of critical importance to national development, leadership, and the future of our society.”

The vice chancellor added in the invitation: “Your Excellency’s distinguished record of service to our nation, your exemplary leadership, and your enduring contributions to governance, infrastructural development, and public administration stand as a testament to visionary statesmanship.” He said Wike’s participation would “honour your Alma Mater” and “serve as a source of motivation and direction for our students.”

The minister conveyed his acceptance in a letter dated April 23 and signed by his Chief of Staff, Chidi Amadi.

According to the statement, the lecture topic reflects Wike’s belief that “effective leadership must translate into tangible outcomes, particularly through the provision of critical infrastructure, social services and amenities that positively impact the lives of citizens.”