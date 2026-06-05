From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, yesterday received a Kogi-born cyclist, Mustapha Shehu, who undertook a bicycle journey from Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State to Abuja in support of her second-term bid, but warned against such long-distance road trips because of prevailing security challenges in the country.

Shehu, who began the journey from Umomi-Ikpokoje community on May 29, arrived at the National Assembly on June 4 after spending several days on the road.

Speaking after completing the trip, the cyclist said the journey was his personal way of expressing appreciation for what he described as Senator Natasha’s performance and commitment to the people of Kogi Central.

“I embarked on this solidarity bicycle ride from my community in Ofu Local Government Area to Abuja to show my appreciation and support for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. This is my personal way of endorsing her for a second term in office because I believe she has made significant impacts on the lives of her constituents.”

According to him, the challenging journey was driven by his conviction that quality representation deserves public support.

“The journey was challenging but my determination kept me going. I wanted to send a message that many young people appreciate quality representation and are ready to stand behind leaders who are working for the people,” he explained.

Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed gratitude for the gesture, describing the cyclist’s determination and commitment as commendable.

“I sincerely appreciate Mustapha Shehu for this remarkable show of support and goodwill. His determination, courage, and commitment are truly commendable, and I do not take such sacrifices for granted.

“However, while I appreciate the gesture, I must make it clear that I do not encourage anyone to embark on long-distance road cycling journeys of this nature, especially considering the security challenges currently facing our country. Human life and safety must always come first,” she said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan also urged the cyclist to channel his passion into professional sporting opportunities by joining recognised cycling organisations.

“I encourage Mustapha to explore opportunities within established cycling organisations in Nigeria where his talent, endurance, and passion can be properly developed. Nigeria has cycling associations and sporting platforms that can help transform his interest into a meaningful career and sporting achievement,” she added.