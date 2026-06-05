From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ahead of the third anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has declared several major Abuja infrastructure projects “100 per cent ready for commissioning,” saying they demonstrate the President’s commitment to delivering democratic dividends.

He made these declarations after inspecting key works across the territory, listing the Jahi–Gwarimpa interchange, the Airport Expressway to Kuje Road, the Kuje–Gwagwalada road, the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) main carriageways and a newly redesigned Abuja City Gate among the projects that will be handed over to the public in the coming days.

“Governance is about delivering results, and these projects are clear evidence of President Tinubu’s commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians,” Wike told journalists. “All the projects we inspected are 100 per cent ready for commissioning.”

Wike said the projects form part of a broader push to transform both the city centre and satellite towns through targeted investment in roads and civic landmarks. He praised contractors for adherence to timelines and for the quality of work delivered.

“You can now drive from the city to Kuje in less than 25 minutes,” the minister said, highlighting the impact of the Airport–Kuje and Kuje–Gwagwalada corridors. “This is what governance should be about — making life easier for the people and ensuring that development reaches every part of the territory.”

Among the signature projects, Wike singled out the aesthetic redesign of the Abuja City Gate, arguing it will reinforce the capital’s image. “Anyone coming into Abuja will immediately appreciate the beauty and identity of the capital city. It is a landmark project that showcases the ongoing transformation of the FCT,” he said.

He said commissioning would begin next week, subject to final clearance from the Presidency. He indicated that the sequence of events will be a comprehensive programme and that President Tinubu may not be able to personally commission every project.

“It is a comprehensive programme and Mr. President may not be able to personally commission all the projects,” he said. “The Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, the First Lady and other senior officials will participate in the exercise.”

He said plans are on to flag off additional road projects, naming the Tunga Madaki–Zuba Road and other strategic routes being executed by CCECC, as part of a sustained infrastructure drive by the FCT Administration.

The minister urged the media to showcase the administration’s achievements in the FCT, saying residents are already reaping the benefits of improved transportation and connectivity.

“You have seen the transformation yourselves. The media should help tell the story of what is happening in Abuja. These projects are changing both the city centre and the satellite towns, and residents are already beginning to feel the impact,” he said.

Final commissioning dates and a full list of projects to be inaugurated are expected after formal approval by the Presidency, he said.