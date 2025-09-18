From Billy Graham Abel, Yola

In an exclusive chat with Daily Sun, Adamawa-born politician and pioneer North-East National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Duhu, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027 is impossible without his Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Duhu, one of the founding pillars of the ruling party, warned that dropping Shettima from the ticket would amount to “political suicide” for the APC, stressing that the Vice President’s hold on the northern electorate remains the party’s most valuable asset.

“The truth is simple: Tinubu cannot do it without Shettima. The Vice President is the bridge between the President and the northern grassroots. Without him, APC cannot survive 2027,” Duhu told Daily Sun.

Shettima’s Northern Capital

According to Duhu, Shettima commands enormous goodwill across the North, a region he described as the ultimate decider in Nigerian elections.

“The North is the critical voting bloc. Shettima has built trust here as a moderate and unifier. His influence is not something you can substitute or gamble with,” he explained.

Tinubu’s Praise Was Strategic

Commenting on President Tinubu’s recent commendation of Shettima, Duhu argued that the gesture was more than ceremonial.

“Tinubu is a strategist. His praise of Shettima was deliberate — a message to reassure the North that their partnership remains intact. It was political communication at its finest,” Duhu said.

APC Ticket Already ‘Settled’

Duhu further revealed that within APC’s hierarchy, Shettima’s place on the 2027 ticket is treated as a closed matter.

“In legal terms, it’s res judicata — a settled case. Shettima is not just a deputy; he is the stabiliser of this government. Anyone speculating otherwise is simply daydreaming,” he declared.

Opposition on Alert

The APC chieftain noted that opposition parties are wary of the Tinubu–Shettima alliance, admitting it poses a formidable challenge ahead of the polls.

“If the ticket holds, the opposition has a mountain to climb. Tinubu brings national reach, Shettima brings northern strength — together, it is a winning formula,” he said.

Call for Inclusivity

Duhu urged Nigerians to look beyond ethnic and sectional politics as 2027 approaches.

“What this country needs is stability and inclusivity. The Tinubu–Shettima ticket represents balance. Nigerians must rally behind leaders who appreciate our diversity and are ready to govern for all,” he concluded.