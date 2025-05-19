From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

A former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, has formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Majigiri, currently representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency at the National Assembly had earlier notified the leadership of the House of Representatives of his intention to quit the PDP for the APC.

Speaking at a ceremony at his Majigiri ward of Mashi Local Government Area where he formally registered as a member of the APC and collected his membership certificate, Majigiri said that, “the PDP is suffering from a self-inflicted protracted leadership illness.”

Moreover, he alleged that the PDP in Katsina State is enmeshed in “irreconcilable differences” and lacking coherent leadership orchestrated by some “self-fish individuals” within the party.

According to him, “PDP is suffering from protracted leadership illness both at national and state levels since after the 2023 presidential primary of the party. So, if there is no leadership, what can you do for your people?

“It’s important to put the interest of our people first, not our individual and personal interests. “We need development, progress and better wellbeing of our people. So, it is better for me to join a party that is focused with direction and united.

“The APC is not in court but look at our opposition parties, most of them are in court. So, to ensure better leadership for my people, it is better for me to join the APC so that I can give my contribution to the development of my constituency, Katsina state and Nigeria in general.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Katsina State APC Vice Chairman, Bala Abu-Musawa, said that Majigiri had contributed enormously to the development and sustainability of the political landscape of the state.