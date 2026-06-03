Jonathan Can Rebuild PDP, Deliver 2027 Victory — Agbedi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Frederick Agbedi, has expressed confidence that former President Goodluck Jonathan possesses the leadership capacity to reunite the opposition party and position it for victory in the 2027 general election.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE News, Agbedi said Jonathan remains one of the few political figures capable of restoring unity within the PDP and rebuilding public confidence in the party ahead of the next electoral cycle.

According to him, the internal disagreements currently facing the PDP are not unusual in political organisations and can be resolved through effective leadership, consultation and reconciliation.

Agbedi argued that Jonathan has the influence and political experience needed to bring party members together, strengthen the PDP’s structures and create a common front ahead of 2027.

“He has the capacity to bring members of the party together and ensure that we collaborate and work towards victory,” Agbedi said.

The PDP stalwart maintained that despite concerns over divisions within the party, Jonathan remains well-positioned to reorganise the opposition platform and make it attractive to Nigerians seeking an alternative political direction.

He noted that many Nigerians are searching for a credible leader and a trusted political platform, adding that Jonathan could provide both the leadership and stability required to reposition the party.

Agbedi further described the former president as a unifying figure whose political standing continues to resonate across different regions of the country.

“President Goodluck Jonathan can unite and strengthen the PDP for victory. He remains a leader many Nigerians still believe in,” he said.

His comments come amid increasing political discussions surrounding the 2027 presidential election and ongoing efforts by opposition parties to rebuild their structures and expand their support base.

The remarks are also likely to fuel fresh debate within political circles over Jonathan’s potential role in the future of the PDP, despite recent statements from several party leaders urging members to focus on internal reforms anqd party consolidation.