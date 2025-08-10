By Seyi Babalola

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has issued a strong warning to their Premier League rivals, claiming that his new striker Viktor Gyokeres “can destroy you”.

Arteta was speaking following their 3-0 win over Athletic Club on Saturday, in which Gyokeres scored his first goal for the club.

Arsenal’s preseason preparations are finally complete, and they will begin their Premier League campaign next Sunday at Manchester United.

Arteta has now issued a warning to their league opponents regarding the £63.5 million man.

“Everything he does is on instinct. That’s why he’s scored so many in the last few seasons.

“He pins both centre backs. He is a player that the moment you leave him with space one-on-one, he is going to destroy you,” Arteta said.