By Seyi Babalola

On a bizarre but riveting afternoon at Anfield, Arsenal recovered from two goals behind to draw 2-2 with champions Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s team took control with two goals in 87 first-half seconds, Cody Gakpo nodding in from close range and Luis Diaz sliding in to increase the lead, but Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino’s heads changed the tone after the interval.

The tie means Liverpool will no longer be able to achieve 90 points this season, while Arsenal remains in second place, pushing closer to a top-five finish.