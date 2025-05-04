From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command rescued a kidnapped male victim and neutralised one abductor in a tactical operation on Saturday, May 3.

The operation, conducted by the CP’s Monitoring Unit and Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad, also recovered a locally made double-barrelled pistol, two live cartridges, and a green Nissan Almera used by the kidnappers.

According to Command spokesman Daniel Ndukwe, the abduction occurred on April 2, 2025, at about 9:00 p.m. in Enugu’s Government Residential Area (GRA). The kidnappers, operating in the Nissan, fired shots before abducting the victim and escaping in his Mercedes Jeep.

“Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, mobilised both operational and intelligence units with a clear directive to rescue the victim safely and bring the culprits to justice,” Ndukwe said.

“The operatives, through coordinated efforts, traced the kidnappers to their hideout in a valley within the Ngwo area. A gun duel ensued, leading to the neutralisation of one suspect and the successful rescue of the victim.”

The police disclosed that the kidnappers had extorted N2.25 million from the victim’s account after demanding a N20 million ransom.

Commissioner Mamman Giwa commended the operatives’ bravery and professionalism. “The officers showed commendable bravery and professionalism. I have directed that the manhunt for the remaining fleeing suspects be intensified, and that the victim’s vehicle must be recovered,” he said.

Giwa reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to public safety and urged residents to provide information on the fleeing suspects, assuring confidentiality.