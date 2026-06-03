Release abducted Oyo schoolchildren – Peter Obi to kidnappers

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has appealed to the abductors of the schoolchildren kidnapped in Oyo State to release them immediately, describing their ordeal as a painful reflection of Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

In a statement on Wednesday, Obi said he was deeply disturbed by reports and images showing the condition of the children, noting that their suffering highlights the long-term consequences of poor governance and insecurity.

According to him, the situation reinforces his long-held warning that societal neglect and leadership failures eventually come at a heavy cost to future generations.

“I am deeply shocked and heartbroken by the condition in which these abducted school children are, as seen from their flagellated bodies. It is a painful reminder of the depth of insecurity in our land,” he said.

Obi argued that the consequences of governance failures often extend far beyond the present, affecting children and future generations who bear the burden of decisions made today.

Drawing a parallel with Nigeria’s rising debt profile, he warned that actions taken by leaders now could create challenges that younger generations would be forced to confront in the years ahead.

The former presidential candidate also made a direct appeal to the kidnappers, urging them to consider the innocence of the children and the pain being experienced by their families.

“These are innocent children — sons and daughters of people who have placed their hopes, dreams and entire future in them,” he said.

Obi called on the abductors to reflect on their shared humanity, stressing that no grievance or hardship could justify inflicting suffering on children.

“No grievance, no hardship, no justification can ever outweigh the sanctity of a child’s life and innocence,” he stated.

He urged the captors to show compassion and allow the children to return safely to their families and communities.

“I therefore appeal to your sense of mercy: release these children immediately. Let them go. Return them safely to society to reunite with their families,” Obi added.

His appeal comes amid growing public concern over the abduction and renewed calls for stronger action to tackle insecurity and protect schoolchildren across the country.