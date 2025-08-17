From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Zuru in Kebbi State, Maj-Gen (retd) Muhammadu Sani Sami, passed away on Saturday night at the age of 81.

The Kebbi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Garba Umar-Dutsinmari, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

According to him, “The monarch died at the age of 81 in a London hospital after an illness. He left behind four wives and seven children.

“The Kebbi State Government is using this medium to extend its heartfelt condolences to his immediate family members, Zuru Emirate Council, Zuru people, and the entire people of Kebbi State.

“May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus. Burial arrangements will be communicated in due course.”