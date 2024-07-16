Ekene: Tinubu condoles NASS over lawmaker’s passing

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the National Assembly and the Kaduna State Government over the passing of Ekene Adams, a lawmaker representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State in the House of Representatives.

In a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President also extended his condolences to the family and friends of the late lawmaker, urging them to find solace in the Almighty and in the legacy of the deceased.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed lawmaker and strength to his family.

Read also: Act fast to avert unrest, AYCF warns Tinubu over harsh economy