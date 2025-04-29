From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has initiated a crackdown on crime-related properties, starting with the demolition of buildings linked to kidnappings and cult-related violence.

The operation began in Benin City with the demolition of a residential duplex used for kidnapping and organ harvesting, as confirmed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

Speaking to journalists on behalf of Governor Okpebholo, Itua revealed that the government has also sealed Eterno Hotel and an event centre in Benin City, identified as gathering points for cult groups planning attacks that have claimed numerous lives.

“The building was where the crime occurred, and it is owned by the father of the suspect, who has also made useful statements to the authorities,” Itua said. “His Excellency has directed that this is only the beginning. More buildings used for criminal activities will be demolished. This is backed by existing laws enacted by the present administration.”

Itua clarified that the crackdown is not politically motivated. “This is not a political witch-hunt. These buildings were used for acts that contravene the laws of Edo State. The Governor has made it clear that anyone involved in cultism or related crimes will face the full force of the law,” he said.

The demolished property was the site of a horrific crime involving the abduction and murder of a young woman for organ harvesting. The suspect, arrested in Lagos with human body parts, is set to be extradited to Edo State for prosecution.

The property owner, Martins Oghenewore, shared his distress over the incident. “On the 23rd of this month, while returning home, my wife called to inform me that our son had murdered a woman in his quarters. I immediately reported to the police, who followed me home and helped convey the corpse to the mortuary. I’ve been in police custody since then,” he said.

Oghenewore described his 28-year-old son’s troubling behaviour: “I trained him from primary school through university in Ekpoma. For over a decade, he has been a problem. I took him to rehab, neuropsychiatric centres, and even traditional healers. He rarely slept at home, drank excessively, and was often missing. Now he has destroyed everything I worked for. This house was my retirement plan, and now I’m watching it being torn down. It’s heartbreaking.”

Authorities are continuing investigations as the Okpebholo administration intensifies efforts to eradicate kidnapping and cultism across Edo State, supported by recent anti-crime legislation.