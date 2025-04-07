By Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has approved gratuity payments for pensioners owed since 2012. He aims to ease the struggles of retired civil servants.

The state government has started with N1 billion as the first batch, promising to clear all debts from past administrations.

Governor Okpebholo stressed his focus on retirees’ welfare. “For over a decade, many of our retirees have suffered due to the non-payment of their gratuities. This administration is putting an end to that hardship. I have approved the release of N1 billion for the first phase of payments, and we will not rest until all outstanding entitlements are cleared,” the governor assured.

He repeated his commitment to restoring pensioners’ dignity. “We recognise the sacrifices made by our retirees, and it is unacceptable that they have had to wait this long for what is rightfully theirs. Our administration will not only clear these arrears but will also put measures in place to ensure such delays do not happen in the future,” he stated.

The governor plans to pay all gratuities in stages. He wants retirees to enjoy their hard-earned benefits.

He promised a fair and open process. “This is just the beginning. We will not abandon our pensioners. We are determined to ensure that those who served Edo State diligently are treated with the respect and care they deserve,” he pledged. Payments will follow a clear verification system.

Some pensioners shared their relief with journalists. Mr Patrick Edobor, a retired principal, called it a lifeline. “For years, we have been waiting for this moment. Many of our colleagues passed away while hoping for their gratuities. I commend the governor for taking this bold step,” he said.