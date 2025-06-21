By Emma JEMEGAH

The newly appointed Director General of National Institute for Sports, Comrade Philip Shaibu has assumed duties at the headquarters of the Institution in Lagos on Monday 16th June, 2025.

The Director General and immediate past Deputy Governor of Edo State was received on arrival by management staff of the institution.

He was joined by the Directors at the conference room where he received the handover notes from his immediate predecessor, Professor Morolayo Fasakin who was represented by Mrs Omonude.

In his remarks, the new DG, Comrade Philip Shaibu appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the trust and confidence reposed in him and assured that she will do his best with profound sense of duty, responsibility and dedication to unreservedly serve the country along with the President renewed hope agenda.

Shaibu promised to lead by example and sustain collaboration with relevant partners and requested for cooperation of staff towards achieving set targets of proactive tasks of the institution.

The DG also held a meeting with the staff in Abuja was he solicited for their understanding to deliver on the President renewed hope agenda.

He said, “I have come here to work with you in line with the mandate of Mr. President, Ahmed Bola Tinubu renewed hope agenda. Our business here is sports. President has a vision for sports to take its pride in Africa.

“So, ours here is to train world class coaches, athletes that will go out there as our product. We must turn things around. All over the world there is shortage of para – medix, we must produce them. Am drafted here by Mr. President, I have come and I must deliver. We need to wake up; we must deliver on our tasks.

“We will train our coaches, athletes and para-medis for the world. We have the potentials and I believe in collective work. So, NIS must deliver on its mandate.”