Reps move to amend SSDC Act

Coalition lauds Pondi for proposed legislation

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has commenced moves to amend the South South Development Commission (SSDC Act), 2025 to strengthen the commission.

Therefore, the House has passed for second reading a bill sponsored by the chairman, House Committee on SSDC, Julius Pondi, to alter the SSDC Act to provide additional funding for the interventionist agency.

The bill, according to Pondi, is aimed aimed at strengthening the commission’s financial base to enable it undertake more developmental projects and effectively tackle infrastructural challenges in the South South region.

Reacting to the development, the Amalgamated Coalition of Activists in Nigeria and Diaspora (ACAND), lauded the House for the initiative, describing it as a welcome development.

The coalition,in a statement by its President, Lucky Efe, also commended Pondi, who represents Burutu Federal Constituency of Delta State, for coming up with the proposed amendment, stating that it is a a bold and timely intervention that could accelerate development across the South South region.

According to the coalition, additional funding for the SSDC represents a historic moment in the quest to address longstanding infrastructural deficits and socio-economic challenges confronting communities in the region.

It argued that improved funding would enhance the SSDC capacity to execute critical development projects in areas such as roads, education, healthcare, youth empowerment, environmental remediation and economic growth.

“The passage of this bill for second reading demonstrates the commitment of the House of Representatives to ensuring that the SSDC is adequately equipped to fulfil its mandate.

“By seeking to expand the funding base of the commission, Hon. Julius Pondi has taken a strategic step towards ensuring that the SSDC can deliver impactful projects that will improve the lives of millions of people across the South South,” it added