CAN urges support for vulnerable persons in society, dedicates award to service to humanity

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The Deputy Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Benue State Chapter, Rev. Jonathan Ugbede, has called on individuals, religious bodies and well-meaning citizens to extend greater support to vulnerable and less privileged members of society.

Rev. Ugbede made the appeal at the CAN Secretariat in Makurdi while receiving an award of recognition from the Pan African Integrity Initiative Centre, Abuja, for his humanitarian services and contributions to the growth of the Christian community.

According to him, the vulnerable require care, encouragement and support to enable them live productive lives and contribute positively to society.

The cleric, who noted that helping the needy remains one of the most effective ways of promoting social development and strengthening communities, said he was able to assist many people, particularly the underprivileged, because of the support and cooperation he has received from the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

He explained that several interventions he facilitated for vulnerable persons were made possible through the governor’s responsiveness to humanitarian concerns.

Rev. Ugbede also described the relationship between the Benue State Government and the Christian community as cordial and productive, maintaining that Governor Alia has consistently responded positively to requests from CAN.

He urged Christians across the state to continue praying for the governor, expressing confidence that sustained prayers and support would enable the administration to attract more development projects and improve the welfare of the people.

The CAN Deputy Chairman thanked members of the Christian community for their unwavering support towards his efforts to advance the work of the Church in Benue State.

He also expressed gratitude to the Pan African Integrity Initiative Centre for the recognition, noting that the award came as a surprise since he neither lobbied for it nor had prior knowledge of the honour.

Presenting the award on behalf of the National Coordinator of the Centre, Chief Ambassador Sonny Goli, Mr. Timothy Atoza said Rev. Ugbede was selected because of his consistent commitment to humanitarian service and Christian leadership.

Atoza stated that the cleric has facilitated the payment of costly hospital bills for pastors and indigent citizens, often seeking the intervention of the state governor where necessary.

He added that Rev. Ugbede has also taken the gospel beyond church buildings by identifying with displaced persons in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps and bringing hope to those affected by hardship.

He further commended the CAN leader for initiating and supporting projects aimed at strengthening and developing the Christian body in Benue State, describing his actions as a demonstration of genuine missionary integrity and selfless service.

In their separate remarks, the Assistant Secretary of CAN in Benue State, Mike Nkiri; Chairperson of WOWICAN, Lady Cecilia Amishiave; Vice Chairman of the Christian Council of Nigeria, Bishop Joseph Atimga; and Chairman of YOWICAN, Rev. Bobby Tavershima, applauded the Centre for honouring Rev. Ugbede, describing the award as well deserved and expressed confidence that the CAN Deputy Chairman would continue to attract greater recognition in the future due to his dedication to humanitarian service and the advancement of the Church.