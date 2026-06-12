Democracy Day: Natasha preaches value for humanity, national cohesion

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has urged Nigerians to reflect deeply on the values of humanity, dignity, fairness, and unity as the country marks its 27th unbroken Democracy Day.

In a message on Friday, the lawmaker said Nigeria’s democracy would be stronger if citizens treated one another with greater respect, beyond ethnic, religious, or national identities.

She drew attention to a recent FIFA match between Mexico and South Africa, saying the reactions it generated among some African viewers offered a quiet but powerful lesson about human behaviour and how people respond to respect and dignity.

According to her, many Africans openly supported Mexico during the game, not because of football rivalry alone, but because of a deeper emotional connection shaped by perceptions of respect and fairness to himanity.

“During FIFA’s recent match between Mexico and South Africa, many Africans openly supported Mexico. Beyond football banter, it revealed a deeper truth: people will often stand with those who treat them with dignity, regardless of race, tribe, nationality, or geography,” she said.

Senator Natasha said the lesson extends far beyond sports, adding that democracy itself is sustained when people choose fairness and mutual respect over division and prejudice.

“Democracy itself is built on this principle. It thrives when we rise above narrow identities and embrace fairness, justice, mutual respect, and shared humanity,” she noted.

She called on Nigerians to be more intentional about compassion and understanding in their daily interactions, stressing that the country’s diversity should be seen as a strength rather than a source of division.

“Whether in politics, community life, or international relations, our greatest strength lies not in tribal loyalty but in our ability to treat one another with compassion and dignity,” she added.

She also encouraged citizens to use the Democracy Day celebration as a moment of reflection and renewal, especially in how they relate with one another as Nigerians.

“On this Democracy Day, may we choose humanity over prejudice, unity over division, and brotherhood over exclusion,” she said.