Bellingham: England more united than at Euro 2024

England midfielder, Jude Bellingham, believes the national team is more linked coming into this summer’s World Cup than it was during its journey to the Euro 2024 final.

Bellingham, who played a major role in England’s run to the final before losing to Spain, reminisced on the squad’s experience and claimed the tournament taught them valuable lessons.

As reported by BBC Sport on Friday, Bellingham was quoted as saying, “At the Euros we got some things a little bit wrong off the pitch,” Bellingham said on England’s Lions’ Den show.

“I don’t feel like the group is connected as well as it could have for a number of reasons. Expectation was part of it.”

England entered Euro 2024 among the favourites after reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the quarter-finals in Qatar four years later. However, despite progressing to the final, performances often came under scrutiny.

“We were not playing particularly well so even when we were winning you didn’t get the feeling you were as happy as you should be,” Bellingham added.

The 22-year-old said the squad must strike a balance between maintaining a winning mentality and enjoying success when it comes.

“There has to be that element of relentlessness and wanting to win but it is the nature of football that wins and goes out of the system quickly and we should hold on to that moment a little more,” he said.

Looking ahead to England’s World Cup campaign, Bellingham stressed the importance of every member of the squad feeling valued and included.

“I think this time round, having those experiences, and knowing, for example, that the guy who scores the winning goal in the World Cup final isn’t always the one you’d bet your house on, so you’ve always got to be ready, everyone’s got to feel loved and feel a huge part of the team,” he said.

“The other thing is just to enjoy it.”

England begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia in Arlington, Texas, next Wednesday as they bid to end their long wait for major tournament success.