June 12 reflects Nigerians’ courage, democratic resolve — Sen Sadiq Umar

From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar, representing Kwara North Senatorial District, has described June 12 as a powerful symbol of courage, sacrifice, resilience, and the unwavering determination of Nigerians to defend democratic governance.

In a statement issued on Friday to commemorate the 2026 Democracy Day celebration, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules and Business said the significance of June 12 extends beyond a historical date, noting that it represents one of the most defining moments in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

According to the lawmaker, the June 12, 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as the freest and fairest in the nation’s history, reflected the collective will of the Nigerian people.

He noted that although the annulment of the election tested national unity and challenged public confidence in democratic governance, Nigerians remained resolute in their pursuit of justice, accountability, and the restoration of democratic rule.

“The eventual recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day stands as a fitting tribute to the heroes and heroines whose sacrifices paved the way for the democratic freedoms we enjoy today,” he stated.

Senator Umar further observed that since Nigeria’s return to civilian rule in 1999, the country has sustained more than two decades of uninterrupted democratic governance, providing citizens with opportunities to elect their leaders, express their views, and actively participate in shaping the nation’s future.

He emphasized that democracy, unlike military rule, promotes inclusion, accountability, institutional development, and the peaceful transfer of power, adding that the progress and stability of any nation are best guaranteed when the government derives its legitimacy from the consent of the people.

The senator also highlighted the critical role of the legislature in strengthening democratic institutions and safeguarding the interests of Nigerians.

“As a parliamentarian, I am particularly mindful of the vital role of the legislature in sustaining and deepening democracy. The National Assembly remains a cornerstone of democratic governance, serving as the voice of the people, making laws for the peace, order and good governance of the nation, and providing oversight to ensure transparency and accountability in public service,” he said.

He stressed that strong democratic institutions, respect for the rule of law, and responsible leadership remain essential ingredients for national growth, stability, and prosperity.

While urging Nigerians to continue embracing democratic values, peaceful coexistence, civic responsibility, and active participation in nation-building, Senator Umar called for greater unity and collective commitment towards building a stronger and more prosperous nation.

He also appealed to citizens to remember leaders at all levels of government in their prayers, seeking divine wisdom, courage, and grace for them to lead with fairness, justice, and compassion.

The lawmaker expressed optimism that Nigeria’s collective efforts would continue to advance inclusive growth, sustainable development, and shared prosperity for all citizens.

“June 12 remains a powerful reminder that though the voice of the people may be challenged, it can never be permanently silenced,” he stated.

Senator Umar congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of Democracy Day and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting policies and initiatives that strengthen democratic governance and national development.