One killed, several kidnapped as bandits invade Kwara communities

By Lawrence Agbo

A wave of attacks by suspected bandits swept through several communities in Kwara State on Thursday night, leaving one person dead and multiple residents kidnapped in what locals described as a coordinated operation.

The bandits reportedly struck Gaa-Alla and Gaa-Oke Abba communities in Isin Local Government Area, as well as Famole Community in neighbouring Ifelodun Local Government Area, at about 10 p.m.

While authorities confirmed some of the abductions, residents said the number of victims could be significantly higher as efforts continued to determine the full scale of the attacks.

Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, confirmed that two residents were kidnapped from Gaa-Alla Community.

“I can only confirm that in Gaa-Alla Community, two people were abducted and that the police, in conjunction with the military and forest guards, are on the trail of the assailants,” Ojo said.

However, sources within the affected communities claimed that gunmen took away several residents across the three locations.

According to a community source, two people were seized in Gaa-Alla, while the number of those abducted in Gaa-Oke Abba had yet to be established at the time of filing this report.

“In Gaa-Alla, two people were taken away by the terrorists,” the source said.

“The number of people kidnapped in Gaa-Oke Abba is still unknown because efforts are ongoing to determine the full extent of the attack.”

The situation turned deadly in Famole Community, where residents reportedly attempted to resist the attackers. During an exchange of gunfire, one person was killed.

“The bandits’ attack on Famole Community in the night resulted in one fatality after an exchange of gunfire,” the source disclosed.

The latest incident has heightened concerns over security in parts of Kwara State, particularly communities located near forested areas that have increasingly come under attack by armed groups.

Famole Community is situated along the Share–Oke Ode Road near the Oyi River in Oke-Ode Ward II of Ifelodun Local Government Area.

Security operatives, including police personnel, soldiers and forest guards, have since launched a manhunt for the attackers as investigations continue.