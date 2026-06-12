World Cup: Canada held to 1-1 draw by Bosnia

Co-hosts Canada were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening Group B match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Toronto on Friday.

Bosnia and Herzegovina stunned the home crowd by taking the lead in the 21st minute when midfielder Lukic converted from a corner kick to register his first international goal.

The visitors then defended resolutely as Canada pushed for an equaliser.

Canada dominated possession for large periods and created several scoring opportunities, with star striker Jonathan David among those who came close.

However, Bosnia’s defence stood firm, with Sead Kolasinac producing a crucial goal-line clearance to preserve their advantage.

The breakthrough eventually came in the 79th minute when substitute Cyle Larin fired home a powerful effort to bring Canada level and spark celebrations among the home supporters.

Despite a late surge from Jesse Marsch’s side, Canada could not find a winning goal as Bosnia and Herzegovina held on for a valuable point in their first-ever World Cup meeting.

The result leaves both teams with one point in Group B and sets up a crucial second round of fixtures as they continue their quest for a place in the knockout stage.

Canada will take encouragement from their spirited comeback, while Bosnia and Herzegovina will be pleased with a disciplined performance against the tournament co-hosts.