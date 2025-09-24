Nigerian Afrobeats musician David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has spoilt his wife, Chioma, with a brand-new 2025 Mercedes-Benz G Waggon.

The luxurious SUV costs about $150,000 (₦240 million) based on features.

The 2025 edition, known for its cutting-edge design and electric model options, represents a significant improvement over previous iterations.

In a video posted on Wednesday to his Instagram Story, Davido was seen hyping the moment as he picked up the vehicle, revealing how he traded in a prior model and added more monies to secure the latest edition.

“First of all, we had to take the one I got, then obviously add more money to get the new one.”

He fawned over the moment and emphasised his motivation, declaring, “Only the best for my lady,” he said with excitement.

When he eventually presented the G-Wagon to Chioma, she was visibly excited, while Davido cheered her on, declaring, “We do 2025!”

Davido and Chioma Adeleke’s wedding was a grand and highly publicised series of ceremonies, culminating in a lavish white wedding held in Miami on August 10, 2025.