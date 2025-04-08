By Seyi Babalola

Nigerian afrobeat singer David Adeleke, often known as Davido, has spoken out about his relationship with fellow artist Tiwa Savage, denying rumors of a rift between the two.

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of The BreakfastShow, Davido downplayed the idea of a long-term fight, claiming that their differences were only momentary.

He said, “That’s my sister, man. She’s cool. I remember when all of us, Me and Tiwa used to stay in the same house.

“That’s like my big sis, like, you know what I’m saying? She saw me as a youngin’, you know what I’m saying?.”

Speaking on the rift, the Grammy-nominated artist said, “The situation with Tiwa was like kind of personal, she’s very, very good friends with the mom of my daughter, my first daughter, which you know, we were in court, having custody and stuff like that.

“So I just felt like, help me, you know, see my daughter, that type of stuff. So we just got into a little argument. It was nothing, It was just like brothers and sisters arguing.”