By Seyi Babalola

Afrobeats artist David Adeleke, also known as Davido, paid a touching homage to his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, by wearing custom-designed cufflinks featuring the boy’s image on his wedding day.

On Sunday, the musician shared a snapshot of the poignant jewellery on his Instagram story from his magnificent white wedding to long-time girlfriend Chioma Rowland in Miami, United States.

The white wedding, which followed their traditional ceremony in 2024, drew notable figures from Nigeria’s business, political, and entertainment industries.

The Miami celebration also drew several music stars, including Adekunle Gold, Teni, and Zlatan Ibile, who had earlier attended the couple’s pre-wedding dinner.

Speaking on the extravagance of the event, Davido revealed the ceremony cost a staggering $3.7 million.

“We spent $3.7m in cash. You should know what we are doing. It’s crazy,” he said.