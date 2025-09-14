From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

In a significant breakthrough, the Cross River State Command has successfully intercepted a snatched Toyota Highlander Jeep at gunpoint.

The vehicle, in a release by the State Police Public Relations Officer SP Irene Ugbo was stolen from its owner, Mrs. Wofi Eshiet Joshua, at 16A Azikima Street, Spring Road, Calabar, on September 12, 2025.

She explained that “Prompt action by the police led to a high-speed chase, forcing the suspects to abandon the vehicle with registration number Kaduna-DKA-759-KY.

“One suspect, Akaniyene Sunday Edem, 30, of Nkwot Nsit village, Akwa-Ibom State, was arrested, while others escaped into the nearby bush”, she said.

She also disclosed that in a separate incident on September 13, 2025, the Divisioner Police Officer in Ugep, Yakuur LGA, with the assistance of community members, arrested Godswill Okoi, 21, of Ijima Street.

The suspect, she said is suspected to be a member of the Vikings Confraternity and items recovered from him includes “One locally fabricated pistol, two BB cartridges, Items believed to be used for illicit purposes and Seven thousand naira”.