Renowned development and public policy strategist Dr Chris Asoluka is dead.

Asoluka, popularly known as Okwuruoha, passed on last night, nine days after his 70th birthday.

A former member of the House of Representatives and president of Aka Ikenga, Asoluka played key roles in many political circles.

A statement released by Jamachi Chris-Asoluka, for the family, did not indicate the course of his death, but close associates of the departed confirmed that he was indisposed a few weeks before his peaceful passage.

The statement read: “With deep sorrow but grateful hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, in-law, friend, and patriarch, Dr. Chris Asoluka (Okwuruoha).

“Surrounded by love and held in grace, Daddy transitioned from this world just before midnight on Friday, May 9, 2025, with the calm dignity that defined his life.”

The family described him as a man of unwavering principles, strength, generosity, rare intellect, and profound wisdom, who lived a life rooted in service, compassion, and an unshakeable commitment to family, community, and country.

The statement added: “Though our hearts sag heavy, we take comfort in the fullness of his legacy — the values he instilled, the lives he touched, and the unmatched example he set.

“He was our anchor, our counsellor, our lifetime inspiration. His earthly absence is profound, but his spirit remains in every lesson, every memory, every story told, and every life shaped by his presence.

“We are thankful for the glorious gift of his life and for the grace with which he completed his earthly journey. As we begin this season of remembrance, thanksgiving, and celebration, we ask for your prayers, support, and love as we honour a man who meant so much to so many.”

His funeral ceremony begins on Thursday, 17th July 2025, with a Service of Songs/Night of Tributes in Lagos.

That will be followed by a Commendation Service at Our Saviour’s Church, Lagos, on Friday, 18th July 2025.

There will also be a Service of Songs/Wake Keep at Ihiagwa, Owerri, on Wednesday, 23rd July 2025, followed by Obsequies at Ihiagwa, Owerri, on Thursday, 24th July 2025.