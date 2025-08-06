By Seyi Babalola

Eric Chelle, the head coach of the Super Eagles, has stated that his squad must improve to prevent an early departure from the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Nigeria lost their opening match 1-0 against Senegal, the reigning champions, on Tuesday night at the Amman Stadium in Zanzibar.

The squad did not play well in the Group D match.

They failed to muster a shot on target in the first half, and barely tested the Senegalese goalkeeper after the break.

Chelle said it is important for his team to do better in their next game.

“So we need to improve our state of mind. We need to be more competitive, and once again—more aggressive,” Chelle told reporters.

“We will see. But for the games against Sudan and Congo, if we play like this, if we are scared about some things, we’ll come back to Nigeria.”

Nigeria will face Sudan in their next game at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar.