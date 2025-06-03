The Concerned Christian Youth Forum, CCYF, has thrown its weight behind Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries International following his recent warning against content creators who distort his sermons for sensationalism and online clout.

He warned that such acts would no longer be tolerated and that those found guilty would face consequences going forward.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday by the group’s Convener, James Paul Adama, the Concerned Christian Youth Forum condemned what it described as the “unscrupulous practices” of bloggers and content creators who twist messages from revered religious leaders for personal gain.

“Our attention has been drawn to the persistent twisting of Pastor Ibiyeomie’s sermons to fit misleading online narratives,” the statement read. “Let it be known that these slanderous attacks are rooted in falsehood. Our Christian leaders are men and women of integrity who have dedicated their lives to serving God and humanity.”

The Forum described the manipulation of sermons as a “dangerous trend” driven by greed and the monetization of misinformation, calling on the Federal Government to urgently step in and regulate such activities in the digital space.

“These bloggers and so-called influencers have turned the sacred into spectacle. Their shameless tactics not only misrepresent the truth but sow seeds of division within the body of Christ,” Adama stated.

He urged the public to be discerning about online content and avoid platforms that profit from defamation and falsehood.

According to him, it is time for faith-based communities and civil society to unite in protecting spiritual institutions from unwarranted attacks.