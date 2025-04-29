From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has urged the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Aondona Dajoh, and other members to urgently lift the suspension of 13 lawmakers who opposed legislative misconduct on February 19.

The call was made in a statement by PDP Publicity Secretary, Tim Nyor, released to journalists in Makurdi on Tuesday.

The 13 members were suspended for allegedly engaging in “dishonourable actions capable of casting aspersions and causing acrimony in the House.”

The House claimed they voted to remove the then-embattled Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, but later held a press conference denying their support for the motion. This was deemed a violation of Order IX, Rule 58(6) of the House Standing Rules, labelled as a “deceptive posture” that could discredit the assembly. The suspension, effective for three months, began in February 2025.

The PDP condemned the suspension as “unwarranted and unjust,” arguing it deprives nearly two million Benue residents of fair representation.

“It also constitutes a blatant affront to the democratic principles that underpin our governance and collective commitment to democracy,” the statement said.

The party noted that judicial bodies and institutions have widely criticised the assembly’s actions, yet the lawmakers remain suspended.

The PDP urged the Speaker and Governor Hyacinth Alia to recognise that Nigeria operates under a democracy, not a military regime. “Democracy thrives when diverse opinions and dissenting voices are respected and allowed to flourish,” Nyor said.

The party described the 13 lawmakers as courageous for standing against “bad governance, dictatorship, and suppression” and criticised the executive arm for allegedly orchestrating the assembly’s actions.

“It is deeply disheartening and shameful that all relevant judicial bodies and institutions have universally condemned the assembly’s actions, which were evidently orchestrated by the executive arm of government,” the PDP said. “Yet, the 13 courageous lawmakers, who dared to stand for truth and integrity, continue to suffer the repercussions of their principled stand.”

The PDP demanded the immediate reinstatement of the suspended members to restore democracy, ensure proper representation, and uphold justice for Benue State residents.