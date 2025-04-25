…2 Govs to decamp, wants NWC to take control of party

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Nigeria’s Opposition lawmakers coalition has disclosed that two more state governors and 40 lawmakers on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will soon defect.

Speaking during a live broadcast through their spokesperson, and House of Representatives member from Ideato federal constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, the coalition urged the PDP National Working Committee, NWC, to urgently take steps towards addressing the imminent danger.

The coalition lamented that all the founding fathers of the party were alive today seeing what is happening, they will be crying over how the once biggest opposition in Africa has been turned into a political dog that bark without biting.

They therefore urged the PDP to rectify the removal of the party’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum and replace him with a candidate from the Northcentral and as well expel the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike from the party.

They said, “It’s very important to start on this note that those days we are so scared that will come are now here with us as it had to do with your position and the PDP. We cried, we fought, we begged the PDP leaders to stand up and rescue the party. That you have an impostor in the person of Umuadamagu, and a treacherous political human being in the person of Samuel Anyanwu. PDP governors played with this, PDP stakeholders played with this, we said if the right thing is not done that this party will disintegrate before our own very eyes. That if Alex Ekwueme, Solomon Lar, Adamu Ciroma and all the founding fathers of this party that if all of them are alive today seeing what is happening, that they will be crying that how the once biggest opposition in africa has been turned into a political dog that bark without biting. The threat that these men portend who warned of the consequences today. Look at the state of our party, our governors are jumping ships. Our lawmakers are jumping ships. Our senators are jumping ships. Our members are jumping ships in different parts of the country. But come to think about it. We blame outsiders or those who have decided to work with the APC, but what about ourselves, our governors? What did the governors do categorically to resolve this problem? When Ayu was removed, the right thing to do was to convey a NEC meeting and find a replacement from North Central. When the time for the NEC comes. Our governors will say It is salah ,muslim people are traveling, let’s shift it. When they come back they say it is Easter. When they come back again they say it is Christmas.

“When they come back again, they say it is a public holiday. Is this not shameful behavior? For two years the leaders of this party could not find a solution to the problem. For two good years because they have decided to sabotage the same platform that gave them whatever they have today. Two Good years Damagum have stayed with Anyanwu to carry out a very simple task, which is to decimate the party. I listened and I saw Damagum say our faith is in God’s hands. That is rubbish and arrant Nonsense, Damagum why are you bringing God into this? How can our faith be in God’s hands? Where was God when you did not allowed a NEC meeting for North Central to appoint an acting replacement? Where was God when you kept on shifting it? Where was God when you filed a matter in court against our own PDP in support of those lawmakers who defected from PDP to APC in Rivers state which led us to the crisis of emergency today in rivers? Where was God when you decided to give party structures to members of the APC? Where was God when you decided to keep on supporting the likes of Dan Obi and all those other treacherous elements that were hellbent on destroying the party? You now talk about our faith being in God’s hands. But you gave Wike permission to join APC government while remaining in PDP. You’re the one that is encouraging them both and everywhere to decamp and you open your mouth and say our faith is in gods hands and you’re still sitting in a position that you have no legal right to be sitting. You’re a very wicked man.” Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere Imo said .