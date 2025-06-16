By John Ogunsemore

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has asked the Federal Government to shun long talk and limp arrests and hunt down killers of innocent citizens in Benue State.

In a statement issued on Monday, Fani-Kayode said the killers aim to destabilise the country and cause a civil war.

On Friday night, terrorists in commercial buses invaded Yelewata and Dauda communities in Guma Local Government Area, killing scores of hapless citizens, mostly Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

In a statement on Sunday, the state governor, Rev.Fr. Hyacinth Alia blamed “suspected criminal herders” for the attacks.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode described the killings as totally unacceptable.

He called on the authorities to go after the killers.

The ex-minister said, “200 innocent and defenceless Nigerians have been butchered by a monstrous horde of evil barbarians, bloodthirsty aliens and blood-lusting terrorists in Benue state over the last two days.

“This beggars belief and is totally and completely unacceptable. We can no longer condemn and lament about the killing of innocent civilians in other countries and remain silent about the ones being slaughtered with impunity in our own.

“Such butchery is unconscionable and mist be brought to an end. Those behind it must be identified, exposed and eliminated.

“War is being waged against the Nigerian state and the Nigerian people by a ruthless and relentless army of feral psychopaths, genocidal maniacs, vile beasts and verminous scum who seek to divide us on ethnic and religious lines, destabilise our country, destroy our democracy, decimate our heritage and thrust us into a self-inflicted catastrophic, cataclysmic and unending civil war.”

Fani-Kayode said the killers must be resisted with passion and power.

“We must be unyielding and unrelenting in our response! We must come together as one and refuse to bite their bait.

“We must show strength and courage! We must be bold and decisive.

“This madness has been going on for the last twelve years and it is time for it to be brought to an end.

“No more excuses, no more long talk, no more limp arrests, no more unending and fruitless due process, no more playing it by the rules, no more lengthy court appearances, no more forgiveness and no more integration of these callous beasts into our Armed Forces: we must be utterly savage and ruthless, we must hunt them down like the animals that they are, we must eliminate them, we must crush them into dust, we must burn them into ashes, we must bury them in unmarked graves, we must avenge our dead and we must make Nigeria safe and great again!”