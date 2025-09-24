From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Tragedy on Wednesday struck the Akaajime community, Mbakpegh, Ipav in Gboko Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, after a family of six was found unconscious in their one-room apartment.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident took place on Wednesday, September 23, 2025.

It was gathered that when the family was discovered, one of them, a four-year-old, was found dead after which the remaining five were rushed to a nearby private hospital at Akaajime to save their lives.

A member of the family, Miss Mohivinze Terkura, who survived the tragedy, told newsmen that she returned in the morning by 10 a.m. because she was trapped by the rain from where she spent a night with her aunt in the same Akaajime area.

She said on her return, she was surprised to discover that her mother and siblings were still in the room with the door locked from inside, which to her was very unusual.

She explained that after several attempts of calling out their names to open the door failed, she then forced the door open only to discover her mother and others unconscious.

“That was when I raised the alarm that attracted the attention of our neighbours who helped me convey them to the nearest hospital. But before they were taken to hospital, my younger brother of four years, Sunday Surnen, was confirmed dead.”

Miss Terkura, who was shocked and shaken, said she cannot tell what led to the incident but confirmed she noticed an unusual harsh smell of chemical in the room. She further explained that they do not have a gas cooker in the room nor use insecticide but that they have constantly been using mosquito nets.

One of the victims, Aondohemba Joseph, 11 years old, who was revived by the doctor, said, “I woke up this morning as usual to prepare for school and I could not move myself from the bed. I called our mother but she could not answer me. Then I discovered that the rest in the room were unconscious and helpless. We were there till the intervention of my sister, Mohivinze, who returned later around 10 a.m.”

He explained further that their mother mistakenly woke up to cook for them by 2 a.m. only for her to discover that it was still midnight and she went back to join them in the room hoping to continue with the cooking at the usual hours of 5 a.m. only for the devil to strike them leaving all of them unconscious.

The survivors are Mrs Mde Joseph (mother), Miss Terkuma Kumawuese who is 12 years old, Miss Chivirter Avalumun who is 10 years old, and Master Teryange Avalumun who is seven years old.

At Vawar Hospital, Akaajime, Gboko LGA, where they were revived, a large number of people, especially relatives, neighbours and some passers-by, were seen discussing in just tones while the doctors and nurses were seen collaborating and battling to save the lives of the victims.

The doctor in charge of the hospital, Dr Joshua Atime, said he is yet to confirm the actual cause of the incident. He noted that his major concern was to revive the victims which, according to him, he did up to 95 per cent before transferring them.

Atime said, “It’s true they brought some patients to my hospital and I only stabilised them and transferred them to General Hospital, Gboko. One died at home.”