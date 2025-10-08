Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10, Opeyemi Ayanwale, also known as Imisi, has disclosed her desire to collaborate with renowned filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele, whom she considers a huge source of inspiration in Nollywood.

The 23-year-old reality star made this known to journalists after winning her ₦150 million cash award and an SUV at the prize presentation ceremony in Lagos on Tuesday.

Imisi, who gained fame for her entertaining, expressive personality and acting flair during the show, said her time in the Big Brother house reignited her passion for film.

“I think people saw a lot of my acting side while I was in the house. Even my fellow housemates said I’m a natural actress. I’m ready to do more.

“Funke Akindele is my number one mentor. I really hope to work with her one day. I also admire Bimbo Ademoye and Bolaji Ogunmola, they inspire me a lot.”

Speaking on her win, Imisi described the experience as “overwhelming”, admitting that she is still processing the love and support she has received from fans nationwide.

When asked about claims that ethnic support influenced her victory, she said:

“Maybe. Yoruba people are very supportive of their own, so that might’ve played a role. But honestly, I believe people connected with my realness and vulnerability.”

Imisi also extended gratitude to her Celestial Church community for their prayers throughout her BBNaija journey, adding that she plans to use her newfound fame to build a solid career in entertainment.

“Fame is new to me, but I’m ready to learn and grow. I’ll seek mentorship and be intentional about my next steps,” she concluded.