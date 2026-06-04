School kidnapping: NANS president leads delegaton to Oyo CP’s office

Meets Igboho as part of high-level engagements

The national leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Thursday paid a strategic visit to the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Abimbola Olugbenga, over the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Orire local government area of the state on May 15.

The delegation was led by NANS National President, Comrade Babatunde Akinteye and Secretary General, Comrade Oladimeji Uthman.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary General, the visit was part of a series of high-level engagements aimed at securing the safe release of the victims and strengthening collaborative efforts against insecurity.

Uthman said that during the visit, productive deliberations were held on actionable measures and security interventions capable of facilitating the rescue of the abducted pupils.

He noted that a Complementary Award was presented by the Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Ayodeji to the President of NANS on behalf of the Oyo Police Command in recognition of the commitment and contributions of NANS to maintaining effective representation and collaboration with security agencies.

He emphasised that the association’s sustained advocacy campaign concerning the abduction of the pupils remains in full swing.

The statement reads, “Subsequently, the NANS delegation visited renowned Southwest freedom advocate and activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Igboho Osha.

“The meeting provided an avenue for robust discussions on practical approaches towards addressing the prevailing security challenges.

“Chief Sunday Igboho shared strategic insights and expressed his readiness to contribute meaningfully to efforts geared towards securing the release of the abducted victims.”

In the course of the engagement, the NANS president assured that the proposed strategies and recommendations presented by Igboho would be communicated to President Bola Tinubu and relevant authorities of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for necessary consideration and action.

NANS reiterated that it would neither be discouraged nor relent in its advocacy efforts until the abducted students regain their freedom and a safer, more secure nation is guaranteed for every Nigerian child and citizen.

“NANS remains committed to standing with affected families, demanding accountability from relevant authorities and championing every legitimate course that will lead to the restoration of adequate security across our educational institutions and communities,” the statement further reads.