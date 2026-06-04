FCT police dismisses reports of abduction in Abuja school

From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has dismissed reports of an alleged abduction incident said to have occurred at Phase 1 Primary School, Gbagalape, in the Nyanya area of Abuja.
The rumour, which spread like wildfire in the FCT, sent panic to parents, teachers, students and residents, who rushed to various schools to pick up their wards.
Police Public Relations Officer Josephine Adeh, who dismissed the news in a statement, described the rumour as fake and urged the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information capable of creating unnecessary panic and tension within communities.
Adeh, in the statement, noted: “The FCT Police Command wishes to clarify and debunk reports of an alleged kidnapping incident said to have occurred at Phase 1 Primary School, Gbagalape, Abuja.
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“On the 4th of June, 2026, at approximately 10:30 AM, officers of the FCT Police Command attached to Nyanya Division received a distress call alleging an ongoing kidnapping incident at Phase 1 Primary School, Gbagalape, Abuja. Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Nyanya Division, immediately mobilised officers and surveillance teams to the scene.
“Preliminary investigations revealed that students had suddenly started shouting ‘kidnappers’ and running out of the school premises, creating panic among teachers and members of the community. Consequently, the school premises were cordoned off and thoroughly searched by responding officers.
“Following extensive search and questioning of persons within and around the school premises, no kidnapping incident was established, no suspect was sighted, and no victim was identified. Additionally, surrounding hills, boundaries and adjoining areas were patrolled and searched, while nearby schools were also visited as part of precautionary security measures.
“The Command, therefore, urges members of the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information capable of creating unnecessary panic and tension within communities.
“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, PhD, FCAI, encourages residents of the Federal Capital Territory to promptly report suspicious activities or emergencies to the nearest Police Station or through the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003913, 07057337653.”