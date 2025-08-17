Big Brother Naija star Koyin says that while he and fellow housemate Sultana have feelings for each other, he is not fully committed to her because of her mind games.

While speaking before the other housemates on Saturday, Koyin shared that Sultana was the one who first expressed her feelings to him. He added that he reciprocated.

However, Koyin noted that he isn’t fully committed because of how he sees Sultana with the other guys in the house.

“Sultana said we are interested in each other. She said she likes me, and I said I like her.

“I told her that I noticed that she is trying to play mind games with everybody here because I’m seeing you with other guys and I know the conversations you guys are having,” Koyin said.