Ekiti: Oluyede pledges massive transformation across sectors if elected

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the June 20 governorship election in Ekiti State, Dr Wole Oluyede, has promised to transform the state through strategic investments in education, agriculture, health, youth empowerment, and grassroots development if elected as governor.
He made this known during a campaign tour of the Ijero-Ekiti and Ido/Osi Local Government Areas, where he received endorsements from community leaders, youths, traditional rulers, and party supporters.
Speaking at Ijero-Ekiti, Oluyede unveiled plans to upgrade the School of Health Technology, Ijero, into a full-fledged University of Health Technology to change the institution’s academic, legal, and structural status.
“The School of Health Technology will be converted into a University of Health Technology. That should be our target,” he said.
He also pledged to ensure that local government autonomy translates into visible development at the grassroots level, assuring residents that resources allocated to the council would be used solely for the benefit of the people.
“Any money allocated to Ijero will be for Ijero alone. Development is still coming. The 17 towns in Ijero will benefit from this government because it is their government.”
The PDP candidate identified agriculture as a major source of wealth creation and promised to provide support for farmers across the state.
According to him, Ekiti possesses enormous agricultural potential that has remained largely untapped. “Agriculture has a lot of money and benefits. What our farmers need is support. We will do everything possible to make agriculture better in Ekiti State,” he said.
He further promised to tackle unemployment by creating jobs and business opportunities for young people. “The youths are the future. This government has not taken care of them. Apart from providing jobs, we will create opportunities and businesses for them to thrive,” Oluyede added.
Urging voters to protect their votes during the election, the PDP flagbearer warned against vote-buying and encouraged residents to remain committed to their political convictions. “Collect their money if they give you any because the money belongs to you, but vote for PDP,” he told the cheering crowd.
Earlier, a respected community leader, Chief Omoleye, expressed confidence in Oluyede’s chances at the polls and prayed for his success. He lamented what he described as years of neglect and underdevelopment in the area.
“People are already saying Oluyede will become the next governor, and I believe it is true. We want something better for our local governments and our people,” he stated.
The PDP deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Deji Ogunsakin, described Oluyede as a leader chosen by divine providence and assured residents that a PDP administration would bring positive change.
“This candidate is ordained by God. We are already in the era of Oluyede,” Ogunsakin declared. He added that residents should remain hopeful, saying, “Things will be better than before. I urge the people to remain patient because better days are ahead.”
A youth representative who spoke on behalf of young people in Ijero lamented the high level of unemployment and hardship facing graduates in the community.
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According to him, many educated youths are jobless despite their qualifications. “Many of us are graduates, yet things are not working the way they should. The youths are suffering, and commercial motorcyclists are also struggling. We appeal to Dr Oluyede not to forget us when he becomes the governor.”
At the palace of the Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti, HRM Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro, Ogunsakin criticised the current administration over worsening insecurity and economic conditions. He described insecurity and hunger as major challenges confronting residents of the state.
“People are hungry, and the issue of kidnapping in Ekiti State has become overwhelming. We cannot continue like this.”
Addressing the crowd at Ido-Ekiti, Oluyede criticised the current administration and argued that Ekiti’s abundant resources should have translated into greater prosperity.
He expressed concern over the number of highly educated youths without jobs, noting that many degree holders had become commercial motorcycle operators to survive.
“We have graduates with master’s degrees riding motorcycles because there are no jobs. That is a terrible waste of human resources.”
The PDP candidate said wealth creation would be the central focus of his administration if elected.
“My number one goal is to create wealth. Every local government should have millionaires. We must encourage agriculture and cash crop production because agriculture is wealth.”
He also promised to invest heavily in youth development and ensure that public funds are used responsibly. “Our allocation is meant for our development. We must use it wisely and create opportunities for our people,” he added.
In his remarks, the Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro, welcomed the PDP delegation and emphasised the need for the government to address the pressing needs of the people.
The monarch noted that Ekiti is blessed with enormous human and natural resources and should not be struggling economically.
“Ekiti is not poor. What we ask from government is security, good roads, and development. Our people deserve better lives.”
While stressing that traditional rulers do not participate directly in partisan politics, he encouraged citizens to exercise their civic responsibility responsibly.
Oluyede reiterated his appeal to residents to protect their votes and remain vigilant throughout the electoral process. “Do not sell your votes. Watch your votes carefully and ensure they are counted. Together, we will build a better Ekiti State.”
The rallies attracted party leaders, traditional rulers, community stakeholders, youths, women’s groups, and supporters from across the Ijero and Ido/Osi Local Government Areas, further demonstrating the growing momentum of the PDP campaign ahead of the governorship election.