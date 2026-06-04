Kogi: Ododo commissions violent crime unit, reaffirms commitment to security

Kogi State Governor Alhaji Usman Ododo reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property with the commissioning of a fully equipped Police Force Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) in Lokoja.
The state-of-the-art facility, inaugurated on Thursday, June 4, is part of the government’s sustained efforts to strengthen the security architecture of the state and enhance the operational capacity of law enforcement agencies in tackling violent crimes.
Represented by his Deputy, Comrade Joel Salifu, Governor Ododo said security remains at the heart of his administration’s development agenda, stressing that meaningful growth and economic prosperity can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and safety.
According to the governor, the Violent Crime Response Unit has, over the years, demonstrated remarkable effectiveness in combating criminal activities across the state despite operating from a shared facility. He noted that the increasing scope of the Unit’s responsibilities necessitated the construction of a modern operational headquarters to support its expanding mandate.
“The safety of our people remains non-negotiable. This facility is a testament to our resolve to provide our security agencies with the tools and environment they require to effectively discharge their duties,” he stated.
Governor Ododo disclosed that the facility, fully funded by the Kogi State Government, comprises ten offices, detention cells, a conference room, a control room, and an uninterrupted power supply system designed to guarantee seamless operations.
In addition to the new facility, the governor announced the provision of four Toyota Hilux operational vehicles, one bulletproof Buffalo Armoured Personnel Carrier, and three Toyota Sienna vehicles to further strengthen the Unit’s rapid response and crime-fighting capabilities.
He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support for security agencies and his commitment to strengthening national security, noting that the president’s leadership has continued to yield positive outcomes in the country’s security landscape.
Governor Ododo also reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting the Nigeria Police Force in line with the policing vision of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu. He revealed that the state government has consistently invested in security through the provision of operational vehicles, communication gadgets, renovation of police formations, repair of Armoured Personnel Carriers, refurbishment of patrol vans, and welfare support for security personnel.
Charging officers of the VCRU to remain professional, disciplined, and courageous in the discharge of their duties, the governor assured the Nigeria Police Force of continued collaboration and support from the state government.
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He expressed confidence that the newly commissioned facility and operational assets would significantly improve the Unit’s ability to prevent crime, respond swiftly to emergencies, and sustain the state’s reputation as one of the safest in the country.
Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, described the inauguration as a landmark achievement in the state’s collective efforts to combat crime and maintain public safety.
The Police Commissioner explained that the VCRU was established under the reform-oriented policing agenda of the Inspector-General of Police to tackle emerging security threats such as kidnapping, banditry, highway robberies, and other violent crimes through intelligence-driven operations and rapid response strategies.
He disclosed that personnel deployed to the unit underwent rigorous screening and professional assessments to ensure only highly competent, disciplined, and dedicated officers were selected.
CP Kankarofi expressed profound appreciation to Governor Ododo for his exceptional support to security agencies, particularly for providing the facility, logistics, and operational resources that made the full take-off of the unit possible.
He assured residents that the VCRU would operate within the confines of the law, uphold human rights, and work in synergy with other security agencies and community stakeholders to strengthen public safety across the state.
While calling on citizens to support security agencies with timely and credible information, the commissioner emphasised that security remains a shared responsibility between the government and the people.
In his goodwill message, the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (retd), commended Governor Ododo for his unwavering commitment to security and noted that the state has recorded significant successes in the fight against criminality.
He assured residents that the government remains resolute in flushing out the few remaining criminal elements attempting to threaten the peace of the state, adding that their days are numbered.
Commander Omodara also praised the Kogi State Police Command and other security agencies for their dedication, professionalism, and continued partnership with the government in ensuring lasting peace and security across Kogi State.