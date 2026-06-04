Chaos in House over minority leadership

Agbese alleges signature forgery
The House of Representatives plenary was chaotic on Thursday following allegations by the deputy spokesman, Philip Agbese, that his signature was forged on a list by opposition lawmakers nominating Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere as minority leader.
Agbese, who spoke under matters of privilege, said there were also reports circulating online alleging that members were induced monetarily to make the endorsement.
Opposition lawmakers, in a document signed by 61 minority party members on Wednesday, nominated Ugochinyere as a replacement for the former Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, whose resignation was announced at Tuesday’s plenary.
However, Agbese, a member of the Labour Party (LP), denied being among those who nominated Ugochinyere for the position of minority leader. He said, “My attention was drawn to a document on the internet with my name, reportedly nominating a member of this House for the post of minority leader.”
He added: “Mr Speaker, I recall that before this time, in line with our fraternal relationship in this House, I conversed, deliberated, and visited many members of this House. One of the persons I had such discussions with was my colleague, Honourable Ikenga Ugochinyere.
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“Our discussion was basically centred on the welfare of members of the minority and the issue of the executive not adhering to certain issues on our constituency projects.
“So I am at a loss, and I feel that my legislative privilege has been breached because this amounts to forgery for my signature to be used for purposes that were not intended.”
Nonetheless, Ugochinyere, who represents the Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State, accused Agbese of attempting to defame and blackmail him. He noted that he was prepared to present the names of lawmakers who witnessed the deputy spokesman sign and endorse his nomination.
However, Agbese interrupted him, insisting that he did not sign the nomination. The development snowballed, with lawmakers engaging in a shouting match.
When normalcy returned after several minutes, the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, said all the issues would be discussed at his meeting with the opposition lawmakers later in the day.