By Seyi Babalola

The Big Brother Naija season 10 has added a new twist to the game, with housemates voting for the ‘Most Influential Player’ each week.

According to Big Brother, also known as Biggie, the criteria for this vote will include housemates who have made major contributions to general tasks and challenges while also demonstrating a dedication to fulfilling house responsibilities.

The Most Influential Player will also include housemates who have demonstrated devotion to early morning exercises as well as constant competitiveness and entertainment value in the house.

Housemates will get scorecards including the identities of their other participants.

Score numbers will be awarded to the cards, ranging from 1 (the lowest score) to 5 (the highest).

The housemate with the highest score will be named the Most Influential Player of the Week.

The new twist adds a new level of strategy and rivalry to the game, as housemates attempt to balance pursuing personal objectives with establishing themselves as prominent players.