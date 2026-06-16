Mouka deepens collaboration with physiotherapy bodies on sleep health, research, product innovation

Nigeria’s foremost sleep solutions company, Mouka Limited, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing sleep health, research, innovation and consumer wellbeing through strengthened partnerships with key professional healthcare bodies.

As part of this commitment, the company on May 26, 2026, hosted separate high-level meetings with the leadership of the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) and the National Association of Orthopaedic and Manual Therapists (NAOMT) at its corporate headquarters.

The engagements provided an opportunity for Mouka and the two professional associations to assess the progress of their long-standing collaborations and explore new areas of partnership aimed at promoting healthy sleep habits and enhancing public wellbeing.

The NAOMT delegation was led by its President, Professor Adesola Ojoawo, and included the association’s Vice President, Dr. Funmi Egwu; General Secretary, Dr. Timothy Adeyemi; and Faculty Members, Professor Bidemi Tella and Professor Ayoola Aiyegbusi.

The NSP delegation was headed by its National President, Dr. Felix Odusanya, and comprised Dr. Adeoye, Vice President of the NSP Lagos Chapter; Dr. Goke Akinfela, former NSP Public Relations Officer; and Dr. Adejare.

Welcoming the delegations, Mouka’s Managing Director, Mr. Dimeji Osingunwa, reiterated the company’s dedication to improving the quality of life of Nigerians through innovative sleep solutions and sustained public education on the importance of quality sleep to overall health and wellbeing.

One of the major highlights of the meetings was a review of the various joint initiatives undertaken by Mouka, NSP and NAOMT over the years to raise awareness about healthy sleep practices.

These initiatives have included annual World Sleep Day commemorations, public enlightenment campaigns, media engagements, health advocacy programmes and collaborative projects such as the First Baby of the Year initiative. The programmes have collectively sought to encourage healthier lifestyles and improve wellbeing among Nigerians.

The discussions also focused on the development of innovative sleep products designed with contributions from physiotherapy and musculoskeletal health experts. According to the parties, such collaborations have enabled Mouka to continuously enhance its product offerings in line with global ergonomic standards and evolving consumer expectations.

Another major area of focus was ongoing and future research initiatives being undertaken by NAOMT to further validate the effectiveness, ergonomic compliance and health benefits of Mouka’s products. Participants agreed that evidence-based research remains essential in helping consumers make informed choices while strengthening public confidence in products that support quality sleep and musculoskeletal health.

Speaking on the significance of the partnerships, Osingunwa said the collaborations with NSP and NAOMT have continued to set Mouka apart within Nigeria’s sleep industry.

“Mouka’s mission goes beyond manufacturing mattresses and sleep products. As advocates of healthy living, we recognise that quality sleep is one of the fundamental pillars of wellbeing alongside nutrition and exercise. Our collaborations with NSP and NAOMT have enabled us to provide credible sleep education, develop scientifically informed products and promote healthier lifestyles among Nigerians,” he said.

Representatives of both associations acknowledged the achievements recorded through the partnerships and expressed their readiness to expand future collaborations in the areas of consumer education, professional research, product development and public health advocacy.

A major outcome of the engagements was the reaffirmation of the exclusive endorsements granted to Mouka by both professional bodies. The company remains the only sleep solutions brand in Nigeria to enjoy the exclusive endorsement of both the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) and the National Association of Orthopaedic and Manual Therapists (NAOMT).

The endorsements followed comprehensive assessments of Mouka’s manufacturing processes, product quality, ergonomic compliance and commitment to consumer wellbeing.

Medical and physiotherapy professionals have consistently recognised the company’s products for supporting proper spinal alignment, effective pressure distribution and healthy sleeping posture—factors considered critical to improved physical and mental wellbeing.

The continued endorsements further reinforce Mouka’s position as a leading player in Nigeria’s sleep solutions industry and a pioneer in promoting sleep health awareness across the country.

As it continues to expand its product portfolio and drive innovation, Mouka said it remains committed to working closely with healthcare professionals, researchers and industry stakeholders to ensure that more Nigerians benefit from quality sleep and its positive impact on health and wellbeing.