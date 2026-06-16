Reno Omokri replies Davido after singer’s social media post

By Lawrence Agbo

Former presidential aide and ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, has reacted to comments by Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, following a disagreement over the singer’s campaign for abducted schoolchildren during a FIFA World Cup countdown concert in Los Angeles.

The disagreement began after Davido performed at the global event wearing a custom jacket bearing the names of more than 40 pupils and teachers abducted in Oyo State, alongside the message, “Bring Them Home.”

Omokri had earlier criticised the move, arguing that drawing attention to terrorist activities on an international stage could have unintended consequences by amplifying the visibility of criminal groups.

Reacting to Omokri’s comments, Davido shared a video of the former presidential aide on Instagram and accompanied it with “UMU BINGO @renoomokri fowl,” a caption that Omokri later described as insulting and inappropriate.

In a statement posted on his social media platforms on Tuesday, Omokri said he was surprised by the singer’s reaction, noting that the language used did not reflect the status of an internationally recognised entertainer.

“Dear Mr. David Adeleke AKA @Davido, thank you for your feedback. I was rather surprised by your response,” he wrote.

The former presidential aide also expressed disappointment over Davido’s choice of words.

“Most shocking is your insult. You are an international celebrity whom Nigeria is proud of. Coming to insult me on my Instagram profile with such vulgar words should be beneath you,” Omokri stated.

Defending his earlier criticism, Omokri said his concerns were centred on the broader implications of giving criminal groups global publicity.

“Yes, I am aware that you were upset at my appeal to you not to use an international platform, such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to give publicity to bandits and terrorists,” he said.

“I did that because while your intention may be good and you think you are pressuring the government, the actual effect of what you did is to give publicity to the terrorists and help them spread fear, recruit new members, and raise funds.”

Omokri argued that public attention can sometimes strengthen terrorist organisations, citing the 2014 Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction as an example.

“We saw that in Nigeria. The #ChibokGirls were abducted on April 14, 2014. The then Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, revealed that the military had located the girls and were ready to rescue them,” he said.

“However, after Michelle Obama held up the #BringBackOurGirls banner in May 2014, the publicity resulted in Boko Haram separating the girls into different groups and keeping them in various camps, while increasing security around them, which made it literally impossible to rescue them.”

According to Omokri, the heightened attention also helped boost the terrorist group’s profile.

“Thereafter, Boko Haram’s recruitment was boosted, and their finances exploded, and six months later, ISIS announced that they had merged with Boko Haram to form ISWAP,” he added.

Referencing international guidance on terrorism coverage, Omokri said public figures should be mindful of the impact of their actions.

“That is what I was trying to explain to you. Just like Margaret Thatcher said, ‘publicity is the oxygen of terrorism,’” he stated.

He added, “It is also why the UNESCO Handbook for Journalists on Terrorism Coverage urges public figures not to grant terrorists any publicity.”

Omokri concluded by urging Davido to understand his position despite their disagreement.

“I hope you now understand my point of view. Thanks again, and may God bless you.”