By John Ogunsemore

BBNaija 8 winner, Ilebaye Odiniya has said featuring on the reality show changed the trajectory of her life.

The actress and TV personality stated this in an X post on Wednesday evening.

Ilebaye had entered as a housemate in BBNaija 7 in 2022 but got evicted in the third week.

She returned for the next season in 2023 to claim the top prize.

The self-styled Gen-Z Baddie participating in the show has changed her as a person.

Ilebaye thanked her fans and family for their support along the way.

She wrote, “Two years ago, Big Brother changed everything. Not just the title, but me. I’ve grown, I’ve learned, I’ve become. The story isn’t over, only unfolding. Walked in as Ilebaye, came out as a star. It can only be God. And to my BayeTribe, you are my day ones, my strength, my family. Forever grateful.”