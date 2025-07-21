From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State has made a request for the creation of 25 additional local government areas, separate from the existing eight in the state.

The state also proposed fiscal federalism, the establishment of state police and electoral as well as judicial reforms.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Biriyai Dambo, presented the state’s position at the ongoing public hearing organised by the South-South Centre A (comprising Bayelsa, Delta and Edo) of the House of Representatives’ Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa over the weekend.

According to Mr Dambo, creating new councils in the state had become necessary as the existing local government areas were overpopulated, with some having more than 150 communities.

The state also contended that it had the resources to fund the proposed councils, which were created by the House of Assembly in line with Section 8(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

In proposing the restructuring of the country based on the principles of fiscal federalism, Bayelsa canvassed full control of all natural resources located onshore and offshore the federating states, and that 40 percent tax be paid to the Federal Government, while states retain 60 percent of the revenue from their resources.

On state police, the state averred that its establishment would strengthen the capacity of states to fight crime and provide adequate security.

It also noted that the agitation for state police was in the spirit of true federalism and that Nigeria was ripe for state policing.

Speaking earlier, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, said the cornerstone of any robust democracy lies in the fundamental right of the citizens to amend the Constitution that laid the foundation of their governance.

He stated that a review of the Constitution ensures that it is not a static document, but rather a dynamic instrument that evolves in response to the changing needs and aspirations of the populace.

Governor Diri stressed that the crux of the demands of Bayelsa State was a firm commitment to the establishment of a federal system and structure that was “genuinely just, equitable, responsive and demonstrably dedicated to the holistic development of not just the state or the Niger Delta region but also the Nigerian federation.”

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, was represented at the event by his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, while his counterpart, Senator Monday Okpebolo, was also represented by the Edo State Attorney General, Samson Osagie.

Both governors expressed support for the Constitution review exercise, which they said would address the flaws and fill the gaps in the existing Constitution.

Also, chairman of the South South Centre A Committee and Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, said every document submitted would be carefully reviewed and presented to the full Constitution Review Committee before it is presented on the floor of the House.