From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Daredevil terrorists have attacked an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) in Kankara, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing a police inspector.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasir Mua’zu, in a statement on Thursday, explained that the incident took place behind Science Secondary School Kankara, when the “criminals led by notorious kingpin, Babaru, attacked a police Armoured Personnel Carrier, killing one police inspector and injuring another officer.

“The government and people of Katsina State commiserate with the family of the fallen police officer and pray to God to accept his return.

“The Katsina State government remains resolute and committed to restoring peace and security through enhanced collaboration with all security agencies operating in our state.

The statement commended the Nigerian Air Force for “significant victories” against criminal elements terrorising communities in Katsina State, “through precision airstrikes that destroyed notorious bandit hideouts and neutralised several armed criminals.

“The air component of Operation Fansan Yamma, Sector 2, executed successful strikes against identified bandit enclaves at Sanusi Dutsinma and Sanusi Iku within the Matallawa hills in Kankara Local Government Area.

“These operations, based on credible intelligence gathered through human and electronic sources, completely obliterated the criminal camps. Several bandits died in the strikes, while six injured criminals fled.

“These successful operations resulted from credible intelligence provided by local communities.

“We urge all peace-loving citizens of Katsina State to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and credible information that enable such decisive action against criminal elements.

“The sustained military pressure represents part of on-going efforts to eliminate bandit networks operating across the North-West region and restore safety to affected communities,” the statement said.